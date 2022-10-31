The Gathering: A Sound Relief

Not Available

A Sound Relief"" is the first official independent concert DVD by international well known Dutch rock band the Gathering. Disk I contains the live concert in DTS 5.1, recorded at the famous Paradiso in Amsterdam in front of an international audience on May 23rd and supported by a superb 3D animation projection show. Disk II features great bonus extra's like a tour video-impression, video interview and a TV special about 15 year the Gathering. The bonus disk also features a collection of the most beautiful 3D animation clips which were especially designed for the band by promising Dutch and Polish 3D artists Michel de Klein and Marcin Pazera.