The Gathering Acoustic MMV1

Not Available

The Gathering Acoustic MMVI DVD is a complete 90 minute multi angle film of Mike Peters’ heroic solo acoustic performance at The Gathering 2006. Taking to the stage for the first time since his Leukaemia diagnosis and 2 bouts of chemotherapy, Mike Peters delivers a remarkable and emotional set. 21 songs of a highly personal nature that highlight Mike’s brave battle for survival. The Gathering Acoustic MMVI DVD also features an intimate audio commentary by Mike Peters himself. Select this feature and Mike will talk you through the entire concert explaining how he chose the songs, the meaning behind the music and the circumstances surrounding the concert itself. A highly