Not Available

The Gathering Squall

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    On the precipice of adulthood, fourteen-year-old Lisellen Uhlmann is without a man in her life; her father is distant and boys in school ignore her. When Duncan Baits invites her to hang out with his friends, everything changes, and in an instant everything goes drastically wrong. The viewer is left to wonder in the end whether justice has been served or misplaced passion has created still another victim. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates's short story of the same name, with the author's permission.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images