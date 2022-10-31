The Gathering Squall

Not Available

On the precipice of adulthood, fourteen-year-old Lisellen Uhlmann is without a man in her life; her father is distant and boys in school ignore her. When Duncan Baits invites her to hang out with his friends, everything changes, and in an instant everything goes drastically wrong. The viewer is left to wonder in the end whether justice has been served or misplaced passion has created still another victim. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates's short story of the same name, with the author's permission.