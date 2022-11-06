1927

The Gaucho

  • Action
  • Adventure

Release Date

November 20th, 1927

Studio

United Artists

A girl is saved by a miracle after she falls from a cliff in the Argentine Andes, and is blessed with healing powers. A shrine is built on the site, and a whole city grows around it, rich with gold from the grateful worshipers. Ruiz, an evil and sadistic general, captures the city, confiscates the gold, and closes the shrine. But the Gaucho, the charismatic leader of a band of outlaws, comes to the rescue.

Cast

Lupe VélezThe Mountain Girl
Eve SouthernThe Girl of the Shrine
Gustav von SeyffertitzThe Usurper Ruiz
Michael VavitchThe Usurper's First Lieutenant
Nigel De BrulierThe Padre
Mary PickfordThe Virgin Mary

