Not Available

Paul, married and a father of two, finally conjures up the courage to explore his sexuality, and comes to a realisation that he has been keeping this secret dormant for many years, if not all of his life. Love blossoms with a Dutch man on his quest for liberation. This short film was taken from a feature film shot in 2008 called 'Dutch Courage' -- the film has been successful on my channels, so I felt it warranted a shorter version, concentrating on the gay love story.