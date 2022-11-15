The Gay, the Negro and the Holy Mountain

Not Available

"In the beginning, my first documentary was meant to be a portrait of the president of the carnival club in my home village. During the filming, it went clear very fast, that my protagonist was wearing a mask not only at Carnival. He lives a double life. I gradually realized that this film project has a lot in common with my own history too. I discovered parallels between the story of the carnival president and mine. The originally planned, straight forward portrait, turned into an essay on home in general and an ethical lesson in film making. The director became the protagonist and the protagonist a director." - Dave D. Leins