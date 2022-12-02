The Gayest Video Special of All Time

Not Available

Video Vanguard and "Gay Pimp" Jonny McGovern (of Logo's Big Gay Sketch Show) collects all five viral video singles: Dickmatized, Sexy Nerd, Modified, Man Areas and Texting on the Dancefloor, from Jonny's latest album THE GAYEST OF ALL TIME on this special edition DVD. Hosted by Jonny McGovern and featuring cameos from drag divas Erickatoure Aviance and Linda James and ALL of Jonny's signature gogo boys. PLUS an exclusive behind the scenes documentary on the making of the super sexy Man Areas, directed by Skot Video. We also provide some Extra Faggoty Stuff which contains "The Gayest of All Time" music video featuring fans of the podcast as well as 5 clips of the podcast shot at the Gayboy Mansion in the Hollywood Hills.