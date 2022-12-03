The Gaze of the Stars

Not Available

Julia is apparently a woman of exceptional beauty, but is married to a wildly abusive man called Saide. Betihno, a young boy living with his tarvern owner uncle, has never seen this Julia. Legend has it that she never leaves the house, as she is hideously swollen from daily beatings. No one would say why Saide is always beating her up. One day the little boy discovers that Julia was once the love of his uncle. One day Betihno is left to look after the shop while his uncle goes to watch a contortionist’s show, and comes face to face with Saide. In a few moments, the truth about Julia will come out.