the GazettE: Standing Tour 2006 Nameless Liberty. Six Guns

Rock quintet Gazette presents their Gazette Standing Live Tour Nameless Liberty. Six Guns.... Vocalist Ruki, guitarists Uruha and Aoi, bassist Reita, and drummer Kai more than lived up to their image as a high-quality live band during their tour, performing at 34 venues all over Japan. Their gig at the Budokan in early May is now available as a double DVD combo. According to the latest news, Gazette will continue their live stroll across Japan during their Decomposition Beauty tour which has been scheduled for November and December.