The fortunes of down-on-his-luck crooner Asfour (Farid Al Atrache) change overnight when he discovers a mysterious lamp housing a charming genie (Samia Gamal) in this sweet comedy. She can make anything he wishes come true, so he asks for help in luring his distracted girlfriend from the charms of a rich competitor. But Asfour soon learns he should be careful what to wish for, as he soon realizes his heart may lie elsewhere.