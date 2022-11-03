Not Available

The Genius

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Massachusetts Council on the Arts and Humanities

A ramshackle underground SF satire set and shot in the self-absorbed art world of lower Manhattan, written, produced, and directed by Joe Gibbons, who also plays one of the lead parts. Gibbons plays a mad scientist who's developed a technique for transferring personalities from one person's body to another; he becomes obsessed with an outlaw artist (played by performance artist Karen Finley) who destroys paintings in various galleries as a form of anarchist, anticapitalist protest.

Cast

