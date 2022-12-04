The Genius from Quintino

Not Available

Ricardo, a 30 year old mechanic nicknamed 'the genius' because he can fix any small electronics he touch, lives alone with his mother in the tiny suburb of Quintino north of Rio de Janeiro Brazil. When a mysterious young boy shows up one morning at his garage with a strange broken fish toy, Ricardo is suddenly thrown head on faced with his forgotten past. He must now embark on the journey for the answers within that will give him the strength to face a man's ultimate responsibility.