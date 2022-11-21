The Genius of Joe Pass

Not Available

Few guitarists in the jazz idiom have reached the level of virtuosity that Joe Pass established and refined throughout his career. His playing in group settings was flawless, but he revealed his true genius as a solo guitarist who could simultaneously play all aspects of a jazz composition or a blues tune - melody, rhythm, chordal harmonies, bass lines and rapid-fire improvisations with an impeccable sense of taste and style that wowed critics and listeners around the world. Compiled in this DVD are a series of performances from 1962 to 1982 that capture the essence, brilliant technique and enormous talent of Joe Pass. Also featured are brief interviews were Joe discusses his origins as a guitarist and his thoughts on his music. Joe Pass has inspired legions of players, yet he remains unsurpassed as the most genial jazz guitarist of our time. NTSC all region, 115 minutes.