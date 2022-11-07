Not Available

The Gentle 12

  • Drama

Shun Nakahara directs this comic take on Sidney Lumet's 1957 classic Twelve Angry Men. Just as in that earlier work, this film takes place in a jury room and takes place in real time. The film opens as the jury is about to acquit the defendant -- a bar hostess who pushed her ex-husband path of an oncoming truck, supposedly in self-defense. Just as everyone seems to be in agreement over the woman's innocence, one bespectacled juror (Kazuyuki Aijima) -- no one is given names in this film -- voices second thoughts. Slowly, like an inversion of Henry Fonda's character in the earlier film, he sets about convincing his fellow jurors -- a group of nice folks who don't like thinking ill of people -- that the defendant is in fact a cold-blooded killer.

Kazuyuki AijimaJuror #2
Kôichi UedaJuror #3
Kouichi NiheiJuror #4
Hiroshi ÔkôchiJuror #6
Zen KajiwaraJuror #7
Yorie YamashitaJuror #8

