The Gentleman Driver is a documentary about four world-class businessmen who moonlight as race car drivers. Outside the racing world people remain unaware of the gentlemen driver phenomenon having never been told a story like this before. You can't buy your way into playing the Super Bowl or World Cup, but you can to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Inside the the racing world gentlemen drivers face negative stereotypes, but these men challenge those with their dedication, passion, & skill. Success seems to magically follow these men..