The Gentleman from Arizona

Not Available

The "gentleman" is played by John King, but the star of the show is J. Farrell McDonald, cast as a chronic gambler named Coburn. When the old man loses every penny he has, wandering cowboy Pokey (King) comes to the rescue by grooming a wild stallion for a successful racetrack career. Everything comes to a head during the climactic Big Race, with the expected (but still satisyfing) results. Ruth Reece and Joan Barclay share the leading-lady responsibilities, while the villainy is in the capable hands of Monogram's ace utility actor Craig Reynolds.