The Gentlemen of Titipu

The Emperor of Japan is scheduled to visit the small fishing village of Titipu for the annual cherry blossom festival. Unfortunately, during the ceremony the town tailor, Koko, winks at the pretty Kataisha, who is to be the wife of the Emperor's son Nanki Poo. Koko is promptly arrested and thrown in a dark, dank dungeon and sentenced to death for disrespecting the Emperor. Things look bleak for Koko until Nanki Poo falls in love with the lovely Yum Yum, and Koko gets caught up in a scheme to deceive the Emperor.