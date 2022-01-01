1994

The Getaway

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1994

Studio

Universal Pictures

Doc McCoy is put in prison because his partners chickened out and flew off without him after exchanging a prisoner with a lot of money. Doc knows Jack Benyon, a rich "business"-man, is up to something big, so he tells his wife (Carol McCoy) to tell him that he's for sale if Benyon can get him out of prison. Benyon pulls some strings and Doc McCoy is released again. Unfortunately he has to cooperate with the same person that got him to prison.

Cast

Kim BasingerCarol McCoy
Michael MadsenBudy Travis
James WoodsJack Benyon
David MorseJim Deer Jackson
Jennifer TillyFran Carvey
James StephensHarold Carvey

