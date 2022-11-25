The Ghetto Superman

Not Available

Twenty years ago, a foreign father and son fell into the earth with a meteorite ... School flower Huang Zichen revealed a trench oil hot pot restaurant on the live broadcast program of punishment for punishment, but was inadvertently stirred up by Li Mosen of the same school. Helping to be abused. Huang Zichen repeatedly waited for the opportunity to retaliate and hide his alien identity as the ridiculous schoolmaster Li Mosen. He then adopted a plan to induce Li Mosen to fall in love with himself, and then to abandon the ulterior motives. At the same time, because of picking up the alien ore that Li and his father brought to earth with him, they became the ambitions of the energy crocodile Chen strawberry.