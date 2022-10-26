1947

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 1947

Studio

20th Century Fox

In 1900, strong-willed widow Lucy Muir goes to live in Gull Cottage by the British seaside, even though it appears to be haunted. Sure enough, that very night she meets the ghost of crusty former owner Captain Gregg...and refuses to be scared off. Indeed, they become friends and allies, after Lucy gets used to the idea of a man's ghost haunting her bedroom. But when a charming live man comes courting, Lucy and the captain must deal with their feelings for each other.

Cast

Gene TierneyLucy Muir
Rex HarrisonCapt. Daniel Gregg
George SandersMiles Fairley
Edna BestMartha Huggins
Vanessa BrownAnna Muir as an Adult
Anna LeeMrs. Fairley

View Full Cast >

Images