1940

The Ghost Breakers

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1940

Studio

Paramount

Mary Carter inherits her family's ancestral home, located on a small island off Cuba, and, despite warnings and death threats, decides to take possesion of the reputedly haunted castle. She is joined by radio broadcaster Larry Lawrence who, believing he has killed a mob gunsel, flees New York with his butler, Alex. Once on the island the threesome enter the eerie castle and after viewing the ghost of one of Mary's ancestors and fighting off a menacing zombie, they find the key to the castle's treasure but are interrupted by an all-too-human foe.

Cast

Paulette GoddardMary Carter
Richard CarlsonGeoff Montgomery
Paul LukasParada
Willie BestAlex
Pedro de CordobaHavez (as Pedro De Cordoba)
Virginia BrissacMother Zombie

View Full Cast >

Images