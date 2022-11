Not Available

Based on the children's book by John Archambault and Bill Martin Jr., The Ghost-Eye Tree invites you to take a journey with a brother and sister through the woods of their small, rural town to get a bucket of milk. Together, they pass through haunted woods where a giant oak tree, known as The Ghost-Eye Tree, tries to frighten them. Will they make it past the tree? Experience this family adventure as the two siblings embark on an adventure they will never forget.