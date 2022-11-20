The Ghost of Java

Not Available

A young man is kept distant from his lover by a strict and unforgiving society. He’d go through hell to be with her, but when a deal with the devil goes sour, hell comes to him instead. This unprecedented collaboration across cultures brings together the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and a 20-piece Indonesian gamelan orchestra to conjure the bewitching live score for the newly commissioned film Satan Jawa. Directed by revered Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho, Satan Jawa’s soundtrack has been jointly written by award-winning Australian composer/conductor Iain Grandage and renowned Indonesian composer Rahayu Supanggah.