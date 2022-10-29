Not Available

Die Spook van Uniondale tells the story of the legend of The Ghost of Uniondale. It is a charming romantic family comedy based on true rumours. The movie is filled with original characters such as the charming Cornelius played by Tobie Cronje and the sinister Jan-Dawid played by Andre Schwartz. The princess of the film Marie is portrayed by Tanya van Graan and her love interest Johan played by Ivan Zimmermann. This film is bedazzled with light hearted moments that will make you smile and gut wrenching scenes Written by Pierre Smith