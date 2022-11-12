The Ghosting

Not Available

"Isang araw, hindi na lang siya nagpakita." This is how friends and neighbors describe what happened to Grace Elizaga, the latest case in a string of unexplained disappearances in the quiet town of Solante. But did she run away? Or was she taken? And is she still alive? Time is running out. And Ken Alonso, the last person to see Grace, is the only lead in the investigation. But no one believes his story. Because urban legends are not real. And a house that eats people is insane. Or is it?