The Ghosts

Not Available

Koki makes a living in Guatemala City by winning the trust of people while arranging the theft of their possessions. By day he is a guide to tourists who get mugged at gunpoint, by night he seduces men only to lead them back to Carlos’s hotel, where they will be robbed. Koki and Carlos function as two sides of the same coin, justifying these violent activities through the need to survive. When Koki becomes the target of one of his victims and, as a result, is swiftly replaced by Carlos with another young good looking boy, he can observe what had up to then been his life in what feels like a disembodied experience.