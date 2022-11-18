The Ghosts of Angela Webb

Not Available

Angela Webb believes her house is haunted. Psychics Alexander Stewart and Bernadette Fieldstone are contacted to try to uncover the secrets hidden within her home. What they experience is more than a mere haunting. They come to understand that reality is far more horrifying than fiction. What makes this ghost story unique is that it is based on a true story. In 2001 the two psychics investigated an old western New Jersey farmhouse. So powerful were the images they captured on film, a British television production company met with Angela Webb to do a television special at her house! The story IS factual; the conclusion is shocking.