The Ghosts of Berkeley Square

1947 British comedy. The ghosts of two stupid 18th-century officers, who managed to kill themselves when trying to prevent war by kidnapping the Duke of Marlborough, are doomed to haunt a Berkeley Square mansion until the unlikely event of a reigning monarch paying the house a visit. It will take more than 200 years... Based on the novel "No Nightingales", by Caryl Brahms and S.J. Simon.