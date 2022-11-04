The Ghosts of Berkeley Square

1947 British comedy. The ghosts of two stupid 18th-century officers, who managed to kill themselves when trying to prevent war by kidnapping the Duke of Marlborough, are doomed to haunt a Berkeley Square mansion until the unlikely event of a reigning monarch paying the house a visit. It will take more than 200 years... Based on the novel "No Nightingales", by Caryl Brahms and S.J. Simon.
|Felix Aylmer
|Colonel "Bulldog" Kelsoe
|Yvonne Arnaud
|Millie
|Claude Hulbert
|Merryweather
|Abraham Sofaer
|Benjamin Disraeli
|Ernest Thesiger
|Dr Cruickshank
|Marie Lohr
|Lottie
