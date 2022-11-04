Not Available

The Ghosts of Berkeley Square

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British National Films

1947 British comedy. The ghosts of two stupid 18th-century officers, who managed to kill themselves when trying to prevent war by kidnapping the Duke of Marlborough, are doomed to haunt a Berkeley Square mansion until the unlikely event of a reigning monarch paying the house a visit. It will take more than 200 years... Based on the novel "No Nightingales", by Caryl Brahms and S.J. Simon.

Cast

Felix AylmerColonel "Bulldog" Kelsoe
Yvonne ArnaudMillie
Claude HulbertMerryweather
Abraham SofaerBenjamin Disraeli
Ernest ThesigerDr Cruickshank
Marie LohrLottie

