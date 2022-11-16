The Ghosts of Brewer Town

Not Available

Brody is a 'special' pre-teen. He has developed an edge as a result of his size. Brody's mom leads the committee to save the old town of Brewer from the wrecking ball. The committee has organized a scavenger hunt to raise money, with IPhones, IPads and IMacs as prizes. Brody steals the clues and teams up with his friends Flannery and Grant to solve them so they can win the prizes. When the kids sneak over to the old town a day early to investigate the clues, they are transported back in time and given a glimpse of life in the 1800's when the town was occupied. Meeting up with colorful characters as they work through the clues, they learn much larger life lessons than they had ever expected.