An interrogation of race, power and justice in the contemporary United States, The Ghosts of March 21 focuses on the death of 26-year-old Lovelle Mixon and the factors that led him to kill four Oakland police officers before losing his life in the deadliest confrontation in Bay Area law enforcement history. Retracing the events and aftermath of March 21, 2009, this documentary examination of the encounter’s underlying contradictions challenges the mainstream narrative of the confrontation and sheds light on the profound consequences of America’s legacy of racial oppression and white supremacy.