From Michael Dougherty, mastermind behind contemporary Halloween classic Trick 'r Treat (© Legendary 2007. All rights reserved), Shudder presents a very special Ghoul Log: the Trick 'r Treat Sam O'Lantern. On a dark, autumnal street, the Sam O'Lantern blazes to life. While the pumpkin burns, keep your eyes peeled for the surprises it summons.