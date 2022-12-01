The Giacometti affair

Not Available

In 2009, while sculptor Alberto Giacometti’s ratings beat records in the art market, an affair erupted in Germany revealing the existence of more than a thousand Giacometti counterfeits, hidden in a warehouse in Mainz. For 10 years, two German merchants and a Dutch forger managed to sell hundreds of fake sculptures, some of which were even exhibited in museums. A German investigator, a private detective in Dutch art, a French sculpture expert and the forger himself, take turns telling us this incredible story as we discover the fascinating and tortured life of Alberto Giacometti.