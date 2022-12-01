Not Available

The Giacometti affair

French Connection Films

In 2009, while sculptor Alberto Giacometti’s ratings beat records in the art market, an affair erupted in Germany revealing the existence of more than a thousand Giacometti counterfeits, hidden in a warehouse in Mainz. For 10 years, two German merchants and a Dutch forger managed to sell hundreds of fake sculptures, some of which were even exhibited in museums. A German investigator, a private detective in Dutch art, a French sculpture expert and the forger himself, take turns telling us this incredible story as we discover the fascinating and tortured life of Alberto Giacometti.

