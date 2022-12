Not Available

An evil vegetarian from the year 25,000,000 A.D., Dr. Sigmund Zoid, steals a time machine and travels back to the present day. His mission: Destroy all of the Earth's edible animals using the giant monsters under his control. Fortunately, Miko - a young stowaway on Zoid's ship - escapes to help the Earthlings. With his new serial killing best friend Ken at his side, Miko commandeers one of Zoid's giant monsters to fight for the Earth!