Not Available

Ko-Ching, an innocent-wannabe girl suddenly went viral due to the help of her BFF Jia-Ling. The over night sensation pushed Ko-Ching closer to the top streamer Hsiao-Hsuan. The fame Ko-Ching got from streaming grew her vanity, but the price to pay is her bound with Jia-Ling, which causes Ko- Ching gradually loses her life and identity.