The Gift of Memory

A film director who is location hunting in Kumamoto meets and travels with a young woman. He used to live there and has returned after many years to give something to his first crush. It turns out the woman he just met is a daughter of his first love. Performed by actors and prominent figures from the area. Political scientist Kang Sang-jung plays the director and Ai Hashimoto plays the young woman. Co-actors include Kengo Kora, Eri Ishida, Ryotaro Yonemura, as well as Kumamoto's PR character Kumamon. Beautiful scenes of Kumamoto such as the Kumamoto Castle, Tsujun Bridge and Kikuchi Gorge are showcased throughout the film.