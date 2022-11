Not Available

Long, long ago the world didn't have any snow and winter was a time of wind, darkness and cold. One day a group of kids with a heartfelt cause to transform the season marched to the Ministry of Winter to persuade the all-powerful, icy-hearted Mr.Winter to use his magic and bestow the great gift of snowfall upon the world. It's a gift that makes the season full of wonder and joy, it is The Gift of Winter.