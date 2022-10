Not Available

Fam, an urban student come to study at university in Bangkok. Fam has joined Preeda's group which has Eed (a fake fortune teller) as a (love) counselor. After Freshman party, Fam fall in-love a beautiful freshman, Ribbin. The relationship is going well until Triruk, a popular magazine model become the latest gig. Now it's time to choose the gig or this is just a game of love.