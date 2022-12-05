The Gigantic Beard That Was Evil

Not Available

On the perfectly tidy island of “Here”, no one questions the blackness that surrounds them. But when humble map-maker, Dave, makes a shocking discovery, his attempt to raise the alarm is ignored. His curiosity stifled, Dave’s body rebels, and he sprouts a wild beard with a life of its own. With the unstoppable beard threatening to swamp the entire island, the residents mobilise in an effort to tame it. Chaos ensues, standards slip, but a new curiosity starts to take hold. As the blinkered corporation that runs the island desperately battles to regain control, Dave realises the beard is a force for good and works with it to open people’s minds and free Here from the tyranny of conformity.