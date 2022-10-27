The Gigolo 2

Not Available

Fung, aka “King of the Gigolos”, is now ‘retired’ and running a nightspot in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district. He takes on a rare new client, Monica, who has reluctantly turned to prostitution to pay her mother’s medical bills. Having been referred to him for carnal guidance after a customer labels her a “dead fish”, Monica inevitably falls for Fung’s charms.