The GIlded Dream

Leona Williard works in a millinery shop in a small town while dreaming of going to New York and marrying a wealthy man. An inheritance of five thousand dollars turns her dream into a reality, and Leona goes to the city where she meets Mrs. Geraldine De Forest, an old friend of her mother's who introduces Leona to a wealthy widower named Frazer Boynton. Boynton proposes to the girl, but Leona refuses because she is in love with Jasper Halroyd. Mrs. De Forest, who is secretly in love with Jasper, lies to Leona that he is her lover. Horrified, Leona accepts Boynton's proposal, but later, after Jasper saves Leona from drowning, she realizes that she still loves him.