1935

The Gilded Lily

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 1935

Studio

Paramount

New York stenographer Marilyn David meets Englishman Charles Gray and they fall in love. But Charles leaves town and Marilyn discovers he is a duke's son and already engaged. Marilyn confides in her platonic friend, reporter Peter Dawes, who publicizes her as the 'No Girl' who refused nobility. So Marilyn cashes in on her unwelcome notoriety by becoming a cafe entertainer; in an unexpected way, she succeeds. But can she decide between her two loves?

Cast

Claudette ColbertMarilyn David
Fred MacMurrayPeter Dawes
Ray MillandCharles Gray (Lord Granton)
C. Aubrey SmithLloyd Granton, Duke of Loamshire
Luis AlberniNate Porcopolis
Eddie CravenEddie, Photographer

Images