1934

By this point, Lantz used Oswald the Lucky Rabbit as his house mascot, here to introduce the cartoon. And while the story of the Gingerbread Boy as shown in this short takes up six minutes -- a short, if standard length for a cartoon -- here we have about half of its length used in an introductory bit as Oswald's attempt to listen to the story of the radio is interrupted by the human toddler he is minding.