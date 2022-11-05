Not Available

The Girl from 10th Avenue

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First National Pictures

When his fiancée Valentine dumps him, prominent lawyer Geoffrey Sherwood goes on a bender and winds up married to a stranger, Miriam Brady. They decide to give their marriage a chance. Their landlady, a one-time Floradora girl, offers to help Miriam become refined. Successful again, Geoffrey is approached ("if only we were free") by Valentine. Miriam tells Valentine off in no uncertain terms. Geoffrey moves into his club where Valentine's husband tells him he is a fool to leave Miriam

Cast

Ian HunterGeoffrey D. 'Geoff' Sherwood
Colin CliveJohn Marland
Alison SkipworthMrs. Martin
John EldredgeHugh Brown
Phillip ReedTony Hewlett
Katharine AlexanderValentine French Marland

