The final film of André Antoine.Based on the play by Alphonse Daudet. In the nineteenth century, in Camargue, the charming Frédéri, young son of wealthy farmers, is madly in love with a beautiful Arlesienne and wants only to marry her. But the family learns that she has had an affair with a herdsman. Frédéri is deeply affected by this revelation that destroys all his dreams.