The Girl from Calgary

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

I.E. Chadwick Productions

A French-Canadian girl is a champion bronc rider and is also a nightclub singer. An ambitious young man sees her act one night and is struck by her talent, realizing that she is good enough to become a Broadway star. He convinces her to accompany him to New York, where she indeed does become a Broadway star. However, the young man finds himself being squeezed out by greedy Broadway producers who see the talented young girl as their own personal gold mine.

Cast

Fifi D'OrsayFifi Follette
Paul KellyLarry Boyd
Robert WarwickBill Webster
Edwin MaxwellEarl Darrell
Astrid AllwynMazie Williams
Eddie FetherstonMonte Cooper

Images