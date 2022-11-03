The Girl from Calgary

A French-Canadian girl is a champion bronc rider and is also a nightclub singer. An ambitious young man sees her act one night and is struck by her talent, realizing that she is good enough to become a Broadway star. He convinces her to accompany him to New York, where she indeed does become a Broadway star. However, the young man finds himself being squeezed out by greedy Broadway producers who see the talented young girl as their own personal gold mine.
|Fifi D'Orsay
|Fifi Follette
|Paul Kelly
|Larry Boyd
|Robert Warwick
|Bill Webster
|Edwin Maxwell
|Earl Darrell
|Astrid Allwyn
|Mazie Williams
|Eddie Fetherston
|Monte Cooper
