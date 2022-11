Not Available

In 1922, Albert Samama Chikly, a Tunisian Jew, made the first Tunisian fiction film, a short entitled Zohra made, and then the first Tunisian feature film, Ain el-Ghezal ou la fille de Carthage (The Girl from Carthage), in 1924, a remarkable achievement when African filmmaking in general was almost non-existant. Both films starred his daughter, who continued acting in Tunisian films into the 1990s.