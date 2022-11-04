The Girl from Mandalay

Not Available

ohn Foster (Conrad Nagel) and Kenneth Grainger (Donald Cook) are a couple of Englishmen stationed at a teak wood post. When Foster's fiancée, Mary Trevor (Esther Ralston), writes him that their engagement is off, he goes to Mandalay and meets and marries a nightclub singer, Jeanie Barton (Kay Linaker), while on his drunken holiday. When he returns to the post in the jungle he becomes ashamed of his bride, and she has to prove she has the right stuff, which includes spurning Grainger when he hits on her.