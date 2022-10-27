Not Available

The Girl from Nagasaki

    'The Girl from Nagasaki' is a 3D feature film production of the classic Puccini Opera 'Madam Butterfly,' directed by world renown photographer Michel Comte. It's a modern day tale that starts with the young Madame Butterfly emerging from the ashes of the atomic bomb in Nagasaki. By a subtle meshing of reality and fantasy, Michel Comte and his team bring to the screen a visual orgy of modern ballet, opera and narrative filmmaking.

    Cast

    		Christopher LeeOld Officer Pinkerton
    		Michael WincottGoro
    		Michael Nyqvist
    		Sasha AlexanderAdelaide

