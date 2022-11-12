Not Available

The Girl from Pussycat wants you to join her gang of sex-crazed semi-lesbian sociopathic sex-kittens as they pick up guys, make love to gals, and even rob a bank. And what better way to celebrate stealing a cool $250,000 than to throw the money on the floor, invite some friends over, and have an old-fashioned orgy on top of it. But when one of their dumb boyfriends threatens to call the cops, butch boss Bobbi promptly cooks his fingers in a toaster in this sleazy celebration of sin and skin.