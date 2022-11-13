Not Available

The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún

  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wit Studio

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to ligh

Cast

